New Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno - Which One to Choose Under ₹8 Lakh?

Tata vs Maruti: The premium hatchback segment in India has multiple options for buyers to choose from. Recently, Tata Motors launched the Altroz facelift in India. This got an exterior and interiors updated and a bunch of new features on offer. However, it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in its segment. Baleno is a popular premium hatchback, and has decent features, space, and a single-engine option.

Which one to choose?

Here is a comparison to help you decide which model would align with your needs:

Republic Auto Verdict:

The premium hatchback segment is quite popular among buyers. You can consider the new Tata Altroz since it has a modern-day design, more features, and is looking for a spacious boot space with a dual-cylinder CNG option. Further, it is the only vehicle with a diesel engine on offer.

If you wish to opt for a more reliable, refined and slightly compromised on features, then Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a good option. As it comes with a four-cylinder engine, there is better refinement but boot space is bit compromised in the CNG option.

Features

New Tata Altroz: The new Tata Altroz received a bunch of new features. Buyers of the top-end variant will get ambient lighting, a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster with multiple views, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno comprises a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, and more.

Colours

New Tata Altroz: You have five colour options to choose from in the new Tata Altroz.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: You have seven colour options to choose from in the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Engine Options

New Tata Altroz: You can choose the new Tata Altroz from a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT or a DCT gearbox option. Further, you can also choose the CNG option with this engine. However, it is the only hatchback in the segment that is also available with a 1.5L diesel engine option, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: It is available in a single-engine option to buyers. Baleno is equipped with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. This engine is also available with CNG option.

Price

New Tata Altroz: The price of the new Tata Altroz starts at ₹7.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.