New TVS Apache RTR 310 (2025) vs Old Apache RTR 310 (2024) - How Are They Different?

Apache RTR 310 (2025) Launched: TVS Motor Company first launched the Apache series in 2005, with a 160cc and a 180cc engine option. With the growing demand and advancements, the automaker updated the bikes and launched new iterations of the Apache. TVS offers the Apache series in multiple engine options. In 2025, TVS launched the latest version of the Apache RTR 310. The company updated the features and added new colour options to choose from.

Here is a quick comparison of the New TVS Apache RTR 310 (2025) and the Old Apache RTR 310 (2024):

New TVS Apache RTR 310 (2025) vs Old Apache RTR 310 (2024) - Price

The price of the New Apache RTR 310 (2025) starts at an introductory price of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company has priced it aggressively, and the cost of the top-spec variants will be increased by ₹10,000.

TVS Apache RTR 310 (2025) vs Apache RTR 310 (2024) - Features

Regarding the feature list, the automaker has added several new features in the 2025 version of the Apache RTR 310. The new variant includes launch control, new sequential turn indicators, cornering traction control, engine braking control, and others. Additionally, TVS has now offered a keyless ignition system on the 2025 version of the motorcycle. The Apache RTR 310 (2025) still offers 5 riding modes, which are Track, SuperMoto, Rain, Urban, and Sport.

However, TVS has removed the climate control seat, which helped the rider to either cool or warm the seat depending on the climate.

TVS Apache RTR 310 (2025) vs Apache RTR 310 (2024) - Engine Specifications

Mechanically, the 2025 Apache RTR 310 remains unchanged. It continues to have a 312cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, which makes 33 bhp and 28.7 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox having a bi-directional quick shifter.

TVS Apache RTR 310 (2025) vs Apache RTR 310 (2024) - Colour