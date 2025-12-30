NHAI Partners With National Test House To Improve Road Quality

Improvement in Road Quality: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Test House (NTH) to improve the quality of National Highway projects. This agreement focuses on making sure that the materials used to build roads meet high standards. According to a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the partnership involves using independent testing to check construction materials and systems.

The signing ceremony took place at the NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi. Vipensh Sharma, Member (Projects) of NHAI, and Alok Kumar Srivastava, Director General of NTH, signed the document. The event occurred in the presence of Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman of NHAI, and Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. Senior officers from both organisations also attended the meeting to support the new collaboration.

Under this new agreement, the National Test House helps by testing and certifying materials used in road projects. These tests follow the rules set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Bureau of Indian Standards. By following these international and national codes, the NHAI ensures that all road work is uniform and stays the same across the country. This process helps the government follow all necessary safety and quality laws.

The National Test House also provides technical support to different NHAI offices. Experts from NTH give their opinions and evaluate complex parts of road building while the work is happening. This support is available to the NHAI Headquarters, Regional Offices, and Project Implementation Units. Having experts look at difficult cases helps the NHAI solve technical problems quickly and correctly.

Advertisement

This partnership also focuses on making roads safer and more sustainable. A special part of the plan is to check the reliability and energy efficiency of important safety items, such as street lighting systems. Both organisations want to make sure that the infrastructure lasts a long time and works well for the people using the roads.

Finally, the two groups plan to share knowledge and train officers. The NTH will host training programmes for NHAI staff and other people involved in building roads. These programmes teach the best ways to test materials and manage big infrastructure projects.

Advertisement