NHAI Refutes Reports of Irregularities in Forest Clearance for NH Projects in Himachal

NHAI Refutes Reports: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has strongly refuted reports alleging irregularities in obtaining forest clearances for national highway projects in Himachal Pradesh, calling them "misleading and factually incorrect."

In a press note issued on September 24, NHAI clarified that all construction works in the state, including the much-debated Shimla Bypass project, are being carried out strictly after obtaining due approvals from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Himachal Pradesh Government.

"The construction activities under NHAI in Himachal Pradesh are carried out after taking due permission from the concerned authorities. No illegal activities have been undertaken, and extreme care is exercised during the implementation of national highway projects," the statement said.

The Shimla Bypass project, which was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in May 2016, received all mandatory clearances before execution, NHAI said. The diversion of 40.3 hectares of forest land was approved in Stage I clearance in July 2017 and Stage II in October 2017 by the MoEF&CC and the State Government.

Later, additional land was sought for access roads, dumping sites, and tunnelling. Stage-I working approvals were granted for 11.7 hectares in the Kaithlighat-Shakral section in March 2023 and for 19.17 hectares in the Shakral-Dhalli section in August 2023. "As per rules, Stage-II approval will be taken before the stipulated deadline of March 2028. In both these cases, no activities other than dumping, access road construction and tunnelling have been undertaken," NHAI clarified.

Hitting out at what it termed as "misinformation," the Authority said, "Some public representatives are misguiding the public about non-compliance of clearances. NHAI reiterates that all construction activities in Himachal Pradesh are being executed only after due approvals from the competent authorities."

Alongside the clarification, NHAI also highlighted its restoration work in the flood-ravaged Kullu-Manali section of NH-3 (formerly NH-21). Torrential rains and flash floods in late August had severely damaged around 15 sites, cutting off Manali from the rest of the state.

According to the statement, NHAI reconnected all 11 major damaged locations in a record 12 days, restoring basic connectivity by September 15.

"Over 70 machines have been deployed on war footing across the affected stretches. Despite challenges like inaccessibility near Bindu Dhak and Kalath, single-lane traffic was restored on nearly 27 km between Patlikuhl and Manali, enabling apple farmers to transport their produce during harvest season," the Authority said.

The Kiratpur-Manali corridor was partially reopened for one-way movement on September 16, while vulnerable stretches at Raison and other points remain under active repair. "We are working on a war footing to complete two-lane restoration before the tourist season," NHAI added, noting that long-term measures such as tunnels and elevated structures are planned to minimise future disruptions.