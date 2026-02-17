Nissan Gravite Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Nissan Gravite Launched: Nissan India has launched its entry-level MPV, the Gravite, for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has initiated a new strategy to expand its presence in the country with the launch of the Gravite, and it is based on the CMF-A+ platform, and it is the same platform used in manufacturing the Renault Triber. The Gravite will be available in eight variants, multiple colours, and will come with a single 1.0L NA petrol engine. The bookings of the Gravite have commenced from February 17, 2026, and the automaker will soon launch the Tekton, which is a C-Segment SUV, later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nissan Gravite:

Nissan Gravite Price and Variants

The introductory price of the Nissan Gravite starts at ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It will be offered in eight variants, which are: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Limited Launch Edition.

Nissan Gravite Colours

The Nissan Gravite is offered in five colour options. These are: Onyx Black, Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver, and Storm White.

Nissan Gravite Exterior

The exterior design of the Nissan Gravite is similar to the Renault Triber. At the front, it has a connected LED DRL and LED headlamps, but uses a halogen bulb for the indicators. The grille is bold and has a chunky front bumper. On the side, the proportions are identical to its sibling, and it runs on 15-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it has bold badging of ‘Gravite’ on the tailgate, and the bumper has subtle silver accents to give it a premium appearance.

Nissan Gravite Interiors

On the inside, the Nissan Gravite has a similar cabin layout to the Triber. It has an 8-inch infotainment screen, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a new design for the steering wheel. The interiors get a dual-tone upholstery, and unlike the Triber, the Gravite comes with leatherette upholstery to give a premium feel.

Nissan Gravite Features

Regarding the feature list, the Nissan Gravite comes with a wireless charger, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist, and others.

Nissan Gravite Engine Specifications