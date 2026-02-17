Updated 17 February 2026 at 20:52 IST
Nissan Gravite Launched in India - Price, Features, and More
Nissan India has launched its entry-level MPV, the Gravite, for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has initiated a new strategy to expand its presence in the country with the launch of the Gravite, and it is offered in eight variants, five colours, and a limited edition variant, which is limited to the first 1,001 customers.
- Automobile News
- 3 min read
Nissan Gravite Launched: Nissan India has launched its entry-level MPV, the Gravite, for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has initiated a new strategy to expand its presence in the country with the launch of the Gravite, and it is based on the CMF-A+ platform, and it is the same platform used in manufacturing the Renault Triber. The Gravite will be available in eight variants, multiple colours, and will come with a single 1.0L NA petrol engine. The bookings of the Gravite have commenced from February 17, 2026, and the automaker will soon launch the Tekton, which is a C-Segment SUV, later this year.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nissan Gravite:
Nissan Gravite Price and Variants
The introductory price of the Nissan Gravite starts at ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It will be offered in eight variants, which are: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Limited Launch Edition.
Nissan Gravite Colours
The Nissan Gravite is offered in five colour options. These are: Onyx Black, Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver, and Storm White.
Advertisement
Nissan Gravite Exterior
The exterior design of the Nissan Gravite is similar to the Renault Triber. At the front, it has a connected LED DRL and LED headlamps, but uses a halogen bulb for the indicators. The grille is bold and has a chunky front bumper. On the side, the proportions are identical to its sibling, and it runs on 15-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it has bold badging of ‘Gravite’ on the tailgate, and the bumper has subtle silver accents to give it a premium appearance.
Nissan Gravite Interiors
On the inside, the Nissan Gravite has a similar cabin layout to the Triber. It has an 8-inch infotainment screen, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a new design for the steering wheel. The interiors get a dual-tone upholstery, and unlike the Triber, the Gravite comes with leatherette upholstery to give a premium feel.
Advertisement
Nissan Gravite Features
Regarding the feature list, the Nissan Gravite comes with a wireless charger, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist, and others.
Nissan Gravite Engine Specifications
The Nissan Gravite is offered with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Talking about mileage, Nissan says the AMT has a claimed number of 19.6 km/L and 19.3 km/L with the MT.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 17 February 2026 at 20:52 IST