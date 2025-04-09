Nissan Magnite Buyers Can Get Up To ₹65,000 Discount

Discount on Nissan Magnite: Nissan Magnite is a sub-4m compact SUV driving most of the sales for Nissan in India. It was recently updated for the buyers, with a revised design and added features. Nissan India has announced the benefits of the buyers, and the Magnite has a discount of up to ₹65,000. However, Nissan says these discounts are for a limited period and will end by April 30, 2025.

Here’s everything that customers need to know about the discounts on Nissan Magnite:

What are the Discounts on Nissan Magnite?

According to a statement from Nissan, the customers of the Magnite will have total discounts of up to ₹55,000. Further, the customers will also get a benefit of up to ₹10,000 on the Magnite. However, it is unclear about the benefits of each variant of Nissan Magnite.

What is the price of the Nissan Magnite?

The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

How many variants are there in Nissan Magnite?

The Nissan Magnite is available in six variants to the buyers. These are:

Visia

Visia+

Acenta

N-Connecta

Tekna

Tekna+

What are the features of Nissan Magnite?

The feature list of the Nissan Magnite comprises automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, cruise control, a wireless charger, a cooled glovebox, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

What are the safety features of Nissan Magnite?

The Nissan Magnite has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.

What are the engine options on Nissan Magnite?

The buyers of the Nissan Magnite have two engine options to choose from. There is a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 72 PS and 96 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.