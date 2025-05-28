Nissan Magnite CNG Launched in India, Price Starts at ₹6.89 Lakh

Magnite CNG in market: Japanese automaker Nissan India has launched the CNG retro-fitment on its Magnite. Buyers can opt for a CNG kit at the dealership level, and the fitment of these kits will be carried out at government-authorised fitment centres. This comes with an additional price tag of ₹79,999. Nissan says the retro-fitment option is only available with the 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine.

“With a view to meet the requirements of customers, Nissan Dealers will provide an alternate fuel option in the form of a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, which will be carried out at the authorised fitment centres for customers. We are confident that this move will enhance the popular compact SUV’s value proposition and practicality.” Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nissan Magnite CNG:

What is the price of the Nissan Magnite CNG?

The price of the Nissan Magnite CNG starts at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

In which states can buyers get the Nissan Magnite CNG retrofitted?

According to Nissan, seven states have a government-approved CNG fitment centre for the Nissan Magnite. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana, and Karnataka.

What are the engine specifications of the Nissan Magnite CNG?

Nissan offers the CNG option to the 1.0L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. However, the automaker has not revealed the performance figures or the fuel efficiency of the Nissan Magnite CNG. However, it is likely to have lower power figures as compared to the regular petrol variant.

What are the colour options on the Nissan Magnite?

The buyers of the Nissan Magnite can choose from 12 colour options.

What are the features of the Nissan Magnite?