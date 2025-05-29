Nissan Magnite CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Which CNG SUV to Choose Under ₹9 Lakh?

Nissan vs Hyundai: Buyers, when planning for a new vehicle, which has a spacious, comfortable cabin having decent features and has a long running check, out the CNG fuel option. Recently, Nissan India launched the Magnite CNG in the market. With the additional cost of ₹74,999, existing buyers can have their Magnite retro-fitted with a CNG kit. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai Exter, which is available with a company-fitted CNG option. Further, buyers can either opt for a single or a dual-cylinder CNG setup.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Nissan Magnite CNG and the Hyundai Exter CNG for prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Says

Buyers looking for a spacious vehicle having decent features and wants Japanese engine can check out the Nissan Magnite CNG. However, buyers who wish for more engine refinement, slightly more fuel efficiency can check the Hyundai Exter CNG.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Engine Specifications

The Nissan Magnite CNG option is only available with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The CNG option is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. On the other side, the Hyundai Exter CNG has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Fuel Efficiency

The Nissan Magnite CNG has a claimed fuel efficiency of 24 km/kg. On the other side, the Hyundai Exter CNG has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Colours

The Nissan Magnite is available in seven monotone colour options and five dual-tone colour options to choose from. The Hyundai Exter is available in eight monotone colour options and four dual-tone colour options to choose from.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Price