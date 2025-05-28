Nissan Magnite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG - Which Car to Choose Under ₹8 Lakh?

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG vs Nissan Magnite CNG: The CNG segment in India is gaining popularity in as multiple automakers are launching the CNG variants in their model lineup. Recently, Nissan India launched its Magnite CNG for the Indian market, being retro-fitted at the government approved centres. On the other hand, the buyers can also check the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG, which is a popular option among buyers.

Here is a quick comparison of the Nissan Magnite CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG for prospective buyers:

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG - Price

The price of the Nissan Magnite CNG is ₹7.56 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG is ₹7.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG - Features

The features in the Nissan Magnite CNG base variant comprises power windows, manual air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster, and others. The features on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG comprises front-power windows, manual air conditioning, gear shift indicator, and others.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG - Safety Features

The Nissan Magnite CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG includes six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, all five three-point seatbelt, and more.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG - Engine

The Nissan Magnite CNG option is available only with the 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG is paired to a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Nissan Magnite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG - Colours

The Nissan Magnite CNG is available in seven-montone paint shades and five dual-tone paint shades. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG seven monotone paint shades and two dual-tone paint shades.

Republic Auto Verdict