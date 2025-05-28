Nissan Magnite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG - Which Car to Choose Under ₹8 Lakh?

Updated May 28th 2025, 18:18 IST
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG vs Nissan Magnite CNG: The CNG segment in India is gaining popularity in as multiple automakers are launching the CNG variants in their model lineup. Recently, Nissan India launched its Magnite CNG for the Indian market, being retro-fitted at the government approved centres. On the other hand, the buyers can also check the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG, which is a popular option among buyers.
Here is a quick comparison of the Nissan Magnite CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG for prospective buyers:
The price of the Nissan Magnite CNG is ₹7.56 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG is ₹7.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
The features in the Nissan Magnite CNG base variant comprises power windows, manual air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster, and others. The features on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG comprises front-power windows, manual air conditioning, gear shift indicator, and others.
The Nissan Magnite CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG includes six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, all five three-point seatbelt, and more.
The Nissan Magnite CNG option is available only with the 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG is paired to a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed gearbox.
The Nissan Magnite CNG is available in seven-montone paint shades and five dual-tone paint shades. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG seven monotone paint shades and two dual-tone paint shades.
Buyers looking for cars in the CNG segment have a wide array of options to choose from. Under ₹8 lakh segment, the Nissan Magnite CNG is a great option as it is a sub-4m compact SUV, have great space and boot space on offer but the dealership network is slightly less. Further, buyers will get retro-fitment of the CNG from authourised dealers. On the other hand, buyers can check out the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG as it offers decent features, space in the cabin, and has a more reliable petrol engine and will get a factory-fitted CNG option.
