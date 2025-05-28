Ola S1 Pro vs TVS iQube - Which EV Scooter to Choose Under ₹1.5 Lakh?

Ola vs TVS: The electric two-wheeler segment in India is gradually picking up, and new products are being launched for buyers in India. Under the ₹1.5 Lakh segment, buyers can check out the Ola S1 Pro, which is a popular electric scooter. On the other hand, it competes with the TVS iQube in its segment. Both the EV scooters are well loaded with features, have multiple battery packs, and have decent design on offer.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube for prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Verdict

The EV scooters offers a great practicality for daily commutes. Buyers can check the Ola S1 Pro if they wish for more range and more features. On the other side, buyers can check the TVS iQube as well if they want normal features, and the sales and service network is slightly better as compared to Ola.

Ola S1 Pro vs TVS iQube - Price

The price of the Ola S1 Pro is ₹1.45 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3kWh battery pack. It is available in four variants. The price of the TVS iQube is ₹1.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 3.5kWh ST variant. It is available in four variants.

Ola S1 Pro vs TVS iQube - Features

Both the Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube has a comprehensive set of features on offer. For starters, the Ola S1 Pro has cruise control, reverse mode, touchscreen instrument cluster, riding modes, and more. The feature list on the TVS iQube has a five-inch TFT instrument cluster, park assist, distance to empty, riding modes, reverse modes, and more.

Ola S1 Pro vs TVS iQube - Colours

The buyers of the Ola S1 Pro can choose from six colour options. The buyers of the TVS iQube can choose from nine colour options.

Ola S1 Pro vs TVS iQube - Range