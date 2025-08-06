Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, & More

Magnite Gets Updated: Nissan India offers the Magnite as the entry-level car for the Indian market. Now, the Japanese automaker has added a new special edition to the Magnite, hence expanding the variant lineup for the buyers. According to a statement, Nissan has introduced the Magnite Kuro Edition, with the price starting at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Indian market. This edition gets cosmetic changes on the exterior and interior, and remains unchanged mechanically.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition for prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition?

The price of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition starts at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and goes to ₹10.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. Nissan is offering the Kuro Edition based on the N-Connecta variant, and is available with both NA petrol and turbo petrol variants.

What are the exterior changes in the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition?

Nissan has made subtle changes to the exterior of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition. It comes with an all-black paint scheme. Nissan calls it the Onyx Black paint, and it is only limited to the Kuro Edition. Further, the chrome elements are converted to black elements to make it look more bold and aesthetic, like the front now gets a black grille and bumper. Similarly, the rear has a black bumper, and the wheels are also black.

What are the changes in the interiors of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition?

The interiors of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition get an all-black cabin theme. The roof, the steering wheel, the dashboard, and other interior elements are all-black.

What are the features of the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition?

Since the Kuro Edition is based on the N-Connecta variant, it comes with climate control, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

What are the engine options in the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition?