Updated 2 October 2025 at 13:36 IST

Nissan Magnite vs Skoda Kylaq - How Do They Compare?

Nissan vs Skoda: The Skoda Kylaq and the Nissan Magnite are strong rivals in the sub-4m compact SUV segment. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Kylaq vs Magnite
Kylaq vs Magnite | Image: Republic
Nissan vs Skoda: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple cars to choose from. These come with multiple convenience features and have decent space in the rear seats. In the segment, the Nissan Magnite is an underrated option. It has bold exteriors and two engines on offer. On the other hand, it competes with the Skoda Kylaq in the segment. It is the most affordable car that offers a turbo petrol engine and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Here is a quick comparison of the Nissan Magnite and the Skoda Kylaq for buyers:

Nissan Magnite vs Skoda Kylaq - Price

The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹6.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹12.76 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.94 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Nissan Magnite vs Skoda Kylaq - Features

Both the Nissan Magnite and the Skoda Kylaq have decent features on offer. For starters, the Magnite comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, cruise control, and more. On the other side, the Kylaq has a sunroof, a single-colour ambient lighting, front-ventilated seats, and others.

Nissan Magnite vs Skoda Kylaq - Safety Features

Regarding safety features, the Magnite and the Kylaq have a similar list on offer. The Magnite has six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS,  and more. On the other side, the Kylaq has six airbags, a lowline TPMS, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more. Further, the Skoda Kylaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Nissan Magnite vs Skoda Kylaq - Engine

The Nissan Magnite comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, there is a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq is available with a single engine option. It has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. 

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 2 October 2025 at 13:36 IST

