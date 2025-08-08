Nissan Magnite vs Toyota Taisor - How Do They Compare?

Battle of Japanese SUVs: If you are tight on budget and are looking for a car in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, Nissan India updated the Magnite with the introduction of the Kuro Edition, bringing cosmetic changes to the car. However, it competes with the Toyota Taisor in its segment. Both have decent features and similar powertrain options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Nissan Magnite and the Toyota Taisor for buyers:

Magnite vs Taisor - Price

The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹7.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹4.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the Taisor has a slight premium price, starting at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the top-spec variant goes to ₹15.38 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Magnite vs Taisor - Features

Regarding the feature list, both have similar offerings. The Magnite comes with a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others. However, the Taisor has a slight upper edge over the Magnite as it comes with a heads-up display, a 9-inch infotainment screen, ambient footwell lighting, and others.

Magnite vs Taisor - Safety

Both the Magnite and the Taisor have similar safety features on offer. The Magnite and the Taisor have six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. However, Nissan has an upper edge and offers a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, which is missing in the Taisor.

Magnite vs Taisor - Engine Options

The Nissan Magnite comes with a 1.0L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, it has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. It comes with a retrofitment CNG option as well.