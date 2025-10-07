Nissan Tekton India Launch Slated for 2026, To Rival Hyundai Creta

Nissan Tekton Revealed: Nissan India has revealed the design of its upcoming C-SUV, the Tekton. With the global reveal, the Tekton will be positioned against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and other SUVs. According to a statement from Nissan, the Tekton is slated to launch in India in 2026. The design of the Tekton has a squared-off wheel arch, connected LED DRLs at the front and rear, and other sporty elements. The Nissan Tekton will be based on the CMF-B platform, and for sale within India, it will be manufactured in partnership with Renault at the Chennai plant, with future exports to select global markets.

“With its commanding stance, bold looks and premium interiors, we are confident that it will be a segment disruptor, appealing to customers seeking a robust yet refined C-SUV. This model will spearhead Nissan’s growth story in India.” Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor in India, said.

Here’s a quick rundown of the design of the upcoming Nissan Tekton SUV:

Nissan Tekton Exterior Design

The exterior design of the upcoming Nissan Tekton has bold proportions. The automaker says the design is inspired by its flagship SUV, the Patrol. The front profile of the Tekton features a connected LED DRL, a projector setup for the headlamps, and a chrome bar that connects the Nissan logo and headlamps.

On the side, the design sketches revealed highlights that it will have a sharp cut and creases on the door, and is expected to come equipped with 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels. To enhance the SUV stance, it has squared off wheel arches and subtle roof rails. The rear door handles are positioned on the pillars.

At the rear, the Tekton gets a connected LED DRL and C-shaped LED tail lamps. It has an extended roof spoiler, thick body cladding, and a centre position for the number plate.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

The Nissan Tekton will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and other compact SUVs in its segment.

Nissan Tekton Expected Price