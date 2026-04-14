Nissan To Trim Global Car Lineup, Boost Use of AI Driving Tech

Nissan Motor plans to ​streamline its global automobile lineup by shedding low-performing models and deploy artificial intelligence driving technology across 90 per cent of its fleet over the ‌long term, the company said on Tuesday.

The changes, contained within a statement on long-term strategy that follows a restructuring plan laid out by CEO Ivan Espinosa last year, target a revitalisation of Japan's fourth-biggest automaker after years of turmoil.

The company said in the statement it will cut the number of its models to 45 from 56, target annual sales of 1 million vehicles ​each in the US and China by the 2030 financial year, and grow its annual sales volume in Japan to 550,000 cars by that ​time.

Espinosa also unveiled a hybrid version of the Rogue SUV - known as the X-Trail in Japan - and an electric version ⁠of the Juke model. "This is how our portfolio strategy comes to life, anchored in profitability and built around a leaner, stronger lineup," Espinosa said. Nissan will also ​expand powertrain options in its models and reinvest in growth, he added.

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PROGRESS ON TURNAROUND

Nissan said it will give an update on the progress of the restructuring plan ​laid out last year when it reports full-year financial results next month, and announce further elements of its strategic direction later in the year.

Under Espinosa's sweeping turnaround plan, Nissan is reducing its global manufacturing footprint and cutting its workforce by 15 per cent.

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Espinosa said the moment was right for the automaker that trails Toyota, Honda and Suzuki in sales volume to sharpen its ​long-term vision as a guide for action as it reaches the midpoint of the turnaround plan.

"We think the company is likely to present a relatively constructive ​outlook, which could be viewed modestly positively in the near term," analysts at Bernstein said in a note. “That said, given ongoing macro uncertainty, visibility remains limited on whether Nissan can ‌deliver sustained ⁠top-line growth and achieve a genuine turnaround.”

Despite the Middle East conflict, Nissan remains committed to increasing sales in the region, where it expects to benefit from a growing market and strong performance, Chief Performance Officer Guillaume Cartier told reporters.

The automaker has started routing vehicles to ports in Sri Lanka, Singapore and China before shipping them to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for onward transport.

"We still believe Middle East will grow," Cartier said, adding that Nissan ​is not changing its strategy.

Nissan said it ​will establish exports as a strategic ⁠pillar in China, shipping its N7 electric sedan to Latin America and ASEAN, and its Frontier Pro pickup truck to the Middle East in addition to those markets.

The company also aims to produce more vehicles in the US by raising ​its local production rate to 80 per cent over time from around 60 per cent currently, and to rejuvenate its Infiniti luxury brand ​by introducing new models.

CARMAKER ⁠PLANS TO INTRODUCE COMPACT SERIES IN JAPAN

In Japan, the automaker will introduce a compact car series from the 2028 financial year, it said. It will seek to deploy end-to-end autonomous capability in its new Elgrand minivan, scheduled for launch in Japan this summer, by the end of the 2027 financial year.

Nissan has partnered on developing robotaxis with Uber ⁠Technologies and ​British startup Wayve, aiming to roll out a pilot programme in Tokyo by late 2026.

Nissan shares ​closed the day 1.4 per cent higher, lagging a 2.4 per cent rise in the benchmark Nikkei index.