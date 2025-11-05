Norton Motorcycles Roars Into Milan's EICMA 2025 With 4 New Bikes

The next chapter for the iconic British brand, Norton Motorcycles, is set to unfold at EICMA 2025 in Milan, signalling a major global push. The automaker is returning to take the fast lane with the unveiling of four all-new models, bolstering India’s corporate dominance in the automobile sector.

This global market entry follows the parent company's domestic growth surge, and the showcase comes on the back of the company's mammoth £250 million investment in the brand. Norton returns to the global spotlight with marquee models aimed at putting India on the map of global performance motorcycles.

All eyes are on Norton's Milan launch event at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (translation: International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition), which will showcase four motorcycles across three critical segments. The new lineup, recently teased and including the Manx, Manx R, Atlas and the Atlas GT, is expected to feature a pure sports bike, two adventure-category bikes, and one street naked. Here are the key details that India’s fourth-largest two-wheeler brand revealed ahead of the debut of Norton motorcycles in India and elsewhere.

Norton Manx R

The first bike on the list is the Norton Manx R, which has a sportsbike silhouette. It has been spotted testing multiple times in India, and the design is inspired by the previous generation of the Norton V4. It is expected to get LED headlights, a sharp and striking design for the fairing, and a single-sided swing arm.

Advertisement

Norton Manx

The next motorcycle on the list is the Norton Manx. As per the recent images shared on social media, it will be a proper street naked bike, having a wider front body and a relatively slimmer rear end, overall having a sporty stance. The engine specifications of the bike are still under wraps.

Norton Atlas and Atlas GT

Since the automaker will be revealing a sports bike and a naked street bike, Norton will also unveil two new adventure bikes at EICMA 2025. The design of the adventure tourer appears to be balanced, and it has some distinct elements like the LED headlights with DRL and a chunky fuel tank. It should likely be a mid-capacity touring bike, which will help the automaker to get a foothold in the ADV market.

Advertisement