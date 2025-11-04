Norton to Unveil 4 New Bikes at EICMA 2025 - Here’s Everything You Need To Know

EICMA 2025: TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles is preparing for a major showcase at EICMA 2025, wherein the British automaker will unveil four all-new bikes as part of its global product strategy. Recently, Norton shared the teaser of its upcoming four new bikes, which will be called Manx, Norton V4, Manx R, and the Atlas. As per the images shared on social media, one of them will be a pure sports bike, two are expected to be in the adventure categories, and one is likely to be in the street naked bike.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Norton bikes at EICMA 2025:

Norton V4

The first bike on the list is the Norton V4, which has a sportsbike silhouette. It has been spotted testing multiple times in India, and the design is inspired by the previous generation of the Norton V4. It is expected to get LED headlights, a sharp and striking design for the fairing, and a single-sided swing arm.

Norton Manx

The next motorcycle on the list is the Norton Manx. As per the recent images shared on social media, it will be a proper street naked bike, having a wider front body and a relatively slimmer rear end, overall having a sporty stance. The engine specifications of the bike are still under wraps.

Advertisement

Norton Manr and Atlas

Since the automaker will be revealing a sports bike and a naked street bike, Norton will also unveil two new adventure bikes at EICMA 2025. The design of the adventure tourer appears to be balanced, and it has some distinct elements like the LED headlights with DRL and a chunky fuel tank. It should likely be a mid-capacity touring bike, which will help the automaker to get a foothold in the ADV market. The other Adventure bike on the list is the more hardcore Norton ADV. It is expected to get a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear, spoke wheel setup, higher ground clearance, and a more powerful engine. The ADV bikes are likely to be called the Norton Atlas.