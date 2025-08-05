Oben Rorr EZ Sigma EV Bike Launched in India, Rivals Revolt RV BlazeX, Ola Roadster X & Others

New EV Bike in Town: Oben Electric has launched the updated version of its Rorr EZ, the Rorr EZ Sigma, for the Indian market. According to a statement, the EV maker has updated the Rorr EZ with hardware and software upgrades, and it comes at an introductory price of ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the feature list now includes a reverse mode, an updated instrument cluster, and other updates. Further, Oben offers it in two battery packs, and has an IDC range of 175km and with three riding modes on offer.

Here is a quick rundown of the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma for prospective buyers:

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Price

The introductory price of the Rorr EZ Sigma is:

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4kWh - ₹1.27 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4kWh - ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

Once the introductory prices end, the original price of the Rorr EZ Sigma is:

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4kWh - ₹1.47 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4kWh - ₹1.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Features

Regarding the feature list, the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma comes with reverse mode, dual-USB ports, a 5-inch TFT colour display, which has Bluetooth connectivity, providing music and call alerts, and others. Further, it has three riding modes on offer, which are Eco, City, and Havoc.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Range

Oben offers the Rorr EZ Sigma with a 3.4kWh and a 4.4kWh battery pack option. It has a claimed range as follows:

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4kWh - 140km

Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4kWh - 175km

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Colours

You can choose the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma from four colour options. These are:

Electric Red,

Surge Cyan,

Photon White,

Electro Amber

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Rivals