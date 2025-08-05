Oben Rorr EZ Sigma EV Bike Launched in India, Rivals Revolt RV BlazeX, Ola Roadster X & Others

Updated 5 August 2025 at 11:42 IST
New EV Bike in Town: Oben Electric has launched the updated version of its Rorr EZ, the Rorr EZ Sigma, for the Indian market. According to a statement, the EV maker has updated the Rorr EZ with hardware and software upgrades, and it comes at an introductory price of ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the feature list now includes a reverse mode, an updated instrument cluster, and other updates. Further, Oben offers it in two battery packs, and has an IDC range of 175km and with three riding modes on offer.
Here is a quick rundown of the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma for prospective buyers:
The introductory price of the Rorr EZ Sigma is:
Once the introductory prices end, the original price of the Rorr EZ Sigma is:
Regarding the feature list, the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma comes with reverse mode, dual-USB ports, a 5-inch TFT colour display, which has Bluetooth connectivity, providing music and call alerts, and others. Further, it has three riding modes on offer, which are Eco, City, and Havoc.
Oben offers the Rorr EZ Sigma with a 3.4kWh and a 4.4kWh battery pack option. It has a claimed range as follows:
You can choose the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma from four colour options. These are:
The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma competes with the Ola Roadster X, Revolt RV BlazeX, and the Hop Electric OXO, and other EV bikes in its segment.
