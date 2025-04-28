sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Congress Mocks Pahalgam Tragedy | Canada Elections | 100 Days Of Donald Trump | Digital Strike On Pakistan | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement

Updated April 28th 2025, 14:17 IST

Odysse Evoqis Lite Launched in India - Price, Range, and More

Odysse Electric has launched its Evoqis Lite in India, having a smaller battery pack, and enhanced features. Here's everything that buyers need to know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow: Google News Icon
Odysse Evoqis Lite
Odysse Evoqis Lite | Image: Odysse

New Electric Sports Bike: Odysse Electric has launched a new electric sportsbike for buyers in India, the Evoqis Lite. The electric automaker says it is one of the most affordable electric sports bikes in India. It comes equipped with an updated feature list, has five colour options, and a top speed of 75 km/h.

“With this launch, we’re making sporty rides more accessible than ever. It’s a perfect blend of performance and affordability, crafted for those who seek thrill without compromise and at the same time not harming the environment,” Mr. Nemin Vora, Founder, Odysse Electric, said.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Odysse Evoqis Lite:

What is the price of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The introductory price of the Odysse Evoqis Lite starts at ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the features of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The feature list on the Odysse Evoqis Lite consists of keyless ignition, four riding modes, a motor cut-off switch, an anti-theft lock, and more.

What are the colour options of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The colour options of the Odysse Evoqis Lite comprise:

  • Cobalt Blue
  • Fire Red
  • Lime Green
  • Magna White 
  • Black

What is the claimed range of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer claims that the Evoqis Lite has a riding range of 90 km on a single charge.

What is the top speed of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The claimed top speed of the Odysse Evoqis Lite is 75 km/h.

Which other sports bike is there in the Odysse Electric lineup?

The Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis, which comes in five colours and a bigger battery pack.

What is the riding range of the Odysse Evoqis?

The Odysse Evoqis is the upper model of the Evoqis Lite, having a 4.32 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 140 km on a single charge.

What is the top speed of the Odysse Evoqis?

The claimed top speed of the Odysse Evoqis is 80 km/h. 

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Which One To Pick Under ₹1 Lakh?
 

Published April 28th 2025, 14:17 IST