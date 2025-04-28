Odysse Evoqis Lite Launched in India - Price, Range, and More

New Electric Sports Bike: Odysse Electric has launched a new electric sportsbike for buyers in India, the Evoqis Lite. The electric automaker says it is one of the most affordable electric sports bikes in India. It comes equipped with an updated feature list, has five colour options, and a top speed of 75 km/h.

“With this launch, we’re making sporty rides more accessible than ever. It’s a perfect blend of performance and affordability, crafted for those who seek thrill without compromise and at the same time not harming the environment,” Mr. Nemin Vora, Founder, Odysse Electric, said.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Odysse Evoqis Lite:

What is the price of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The introductory price of the Odysse Evoqis Lite starts at ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the features of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The feature list on the Odysse Evoqis Lite consists of keyless ignition, four riding modes, a motor cut-off switch, an anti-theft lock, and more.

What are the colour options of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The colour options of the Odysse Evoqis Lite comprise:

Cobalt Blue

Fire Red

Lime Green

Magna White

Black

What is the claimed range of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer claims that the Evoqis Lite has a riding range of 90 km on a single charge.

What is the top speed of the Odysse Evoqis Lite?

The claimed top speed of the Odysse Evoqis Lite is 75 km/h.

Which other sports bike is there in the Odysse Electric lineup?

The Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis, which comes in five colours and a bigger battery pack.

What is the riding range of the Odysse Evoqis?

The Odysse Evoqis is the upper model of the Evoqis Lite, having a 4.32 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 140 km on a single charge.

What is the top speed of the Odysse Evoqis?