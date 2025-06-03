Ola S1 X vs Honda Activa e - How Do They Compare?

Ola vs Honda: The EV two-wheeler segment has a wide array of options available in the market. Recently, the segment saw some new entrants, like Honda launched the Activa e for the Indian market. However, it competes with the Ola S1 X in its segment. The Honda Activa e comes with a swappable battery, whereas the Ola S1 X has a fixed battery.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Ola S1 X and the Honda Activa e for buyers:

Ola S1 X vs Honda Activa e - Charging

The Ola S1 X has a fixed battery pack, and you have to use an external charger to charge the scooter. On the other side, the Honda Activa e has a swappable battery and misses out on charging it physical charging port. You have to go to the Honda swapping station to get a new battery.

Ola S1 X vs Honda Activa e - Features

The feature list on the Ola S1 X includes a 4.3-inch TFT instrument screen, three riding modes, reverse mode, cruise control, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more. However, the Honda Activa e has a 7-inch TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Ola S1 X vs Honda Activa e - Colours

Buyers of the Ola S1 X can choose from five colour options. On the other hand, the buyers of the Honda Activa e are also available in five colour options.

Ola S1 X vs Honda Activa e - Range

The Ola S1 X is available in three battery packs to choose from. All of them are fixed battery packs, and the 4 kWh battery pack competes with the Honda Activa e around its price. The 4 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 242 km on a single charge.

On the other side, the Honda Activa e has two 1.5 kWh swappable batteries and has a claimed range of 102 km on a single charge.

Ola S1 X vs Honda Activa e - Price

The price of the Ola S1 X starts at ₹1 Lakh (on-road, Noida) for the 2 kWh battery pack. However, the 4 kWh battery pack is priced at ₹1.28 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the Honda Activa e starts at ₹1.24 lakh (on-road, Noida).

