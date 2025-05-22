Old Tata Altroz vs New Tata Altroz - How Are They Different?

Old Altroz vs New Altroz: The premium hatchback segment in India is popular among buyers. Recently, Tata Motors launched the Altroz facelift for the Indian market. Sources told Republic Auto that the dealership still has old inventory and is available at a discounted price. The Altroz facelift got a new exterior design, revised interiors, and some changes in the powertrain options.

Here is a quick comparison of the old Tata Altroz and the new Tata Altroz for prospective buyers on which one to choose:

Republic Auto Verdict

Tata Motors has updated the Altroz with a bunch of new features, design updates and has removed a turbo petrol engine. Buyers who wish for more features and a more premium experience can check out the new Altroz. However, buyers who want to opt for Altroz at a much affordable price then the older version can be opted as it is available at a discount.

Old Tata Altroz vs New Tata Altroz - Price

The price of the new Tata Altroz starts at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. However, the old inventory is currently available, and the price of the old Tata Altroz is ₹6.65 lakh. Tata Motors is currently offering ₹40,000 discounts on the old inventory.

Old Tata Altroz vs New Tata Altroz - Features

There has not been much addition in terms of features on the new Altroz. The feature list on the new Altroz comprises a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a new digital instrument cluster having multiple views, and more. However, the old Altroz also offered a sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, and others.

Old Tata Altroz vs New Tata Altroz - Safety Features

Since Tata Motors says the platform is the same as the older version, the new Altroz comprises six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. The old Tata Altroz had scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Old Tata Altroz vs New Tata Altroz - Engine Options