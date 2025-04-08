Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20 - Which Premium Hatchback to Opt Under ₹9 Lakh?

Tata vs Hyundai: The premium hatchback segment is popular among buyers since the vehicle offers decent features, spacious interiors and refined engine. Among these, Tata Altroz is a available for the buyers, having features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, driving modes, and more. It is available in a petrol and a diesel engine to buyers. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai i20 in its segment. The i20 has decent cabin space, refined petrol engine and is loaded with features.

Which one is better? Here is a quick rundown of the specifications of the Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20:

Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Price

The price of the Tata Altroz starts at ₹6.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XE variant. The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Era variant.

Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Features

Both the Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20 has a decent list of convenience features on offer. The convenience features on the Tata Altroz consist of a sunroof, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, and more. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 has driving modes, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and other features.

Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Safety Features

The Tata Altroz has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 has six airbags across the variants, ABS, EBD, TPMS, traction control, and other safety feature.

Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Engine Specifications

The Tata Altroz comes equipped with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82 bhp and 113 Nm torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed DCT gearbox. The buyers can also opt for the CNG option. It further offers a turbo petrol engine as well. This is a 1.2L thee-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120 bhp and 170 Nm torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.