Old Volkswagen Tiguan vs New Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: What’s The Difference?

Old Tiguan vs New Tiguan R Line: Volkswagen Tiguan, a flagship offering from the German automaker was first launched in 2021. Recently, Volkswagen India has launched the Tiguan R Line in India, which has an updated design, new features, and slightly improved powertrain. The updated Tiguan R Line comes via the CBU route in India, and is available in a single variant to the buyers.

How the older Volkswagen Tiguan compare with the new Tiguan R Line, here is a side-by-side comparison for the customers:

Old Volkswagen Tiguan vs New Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Price

The last recorded price of the old Volkswagen Tiguan was ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the new Tiguan R Line starts at ₹48.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant.

Old Volkswagen Tiguan vs New Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Design

The design of the new Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is revised completely. The front has a new LED headlamps, grill, and revised bumpers. The old Tiguan and the new Tiguan R Line runs on 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the Tiguan R Line has a connected LED DRL as the front whereas the old Tiguan had a separate unit for the taillamp.

Old Volkswagen Tiguan vs New Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Features

The new Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has multiple convenience features. It has a revised infotainment system, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers and more. The older Tiguan offered a dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a smaller infotainment screen, and others.

Old Volkswagen Tiguan vs New Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Engine Specifications