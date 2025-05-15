Passenger Vehicle Domestic Sales Surges 5.5% YoY, Exports Records Growth of 19.8% YoY - SIAM

Car Sales in April 2025: The passenger vehicle segment in India witnessed new launches from different automakers, and heavy discounts led to a positive momentum in sales in April 2025. According to SIAM, the domestic sales in the passenger vehicle segment were at 3,03,648 units in April 2025. There was a growth of 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis recorded. The exports in April 2025 stood at 59,395 units, recording a growth of 19.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“Passenger Vehicles segment posted its highest ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 Lakh units, with a growth of 3.9% as compared to April 2024,” Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said

Here’s a quick rundown about the domestic sales of passenger vehicles and its exports you need to know!!

Passenger Car Sales in April 2025

The passenger cars in April 2025 saw total domestic sales of 91,148 units, recording marginal decline of 5.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Utility Vehicle Sales in April 2025

In the Utility vehicle segment, there were total domestic sales of 2,01,062 units in April 2025. It saw a decent momentum, and registered a 12.1 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.

Vans Sales in April 2025

Third is the van segment on the list. It saw total domestic sales of 11,438 units in April 2025. The segment saw a decline of 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Passenger Car Exports in April 2025

According to SIAM, the passenger cars in April 2025 saw exports of 27,947 units, having a decline of 7.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Utility Vehicle Exports in April 2025

Further, the report stated that the utility vehicle segment, saw export of 31,115 units in April 2025. It saw a positive momentum, and saw a 63.6 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.

Vans Exports in April 2025