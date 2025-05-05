Passenger Vehicle Sales Decline 0.19% MoM, Buyers Await New Launches - FADA

Updated May 5th 2025, 12:37 IST
PV Sales Surge in April: The passenger vehicle sales in April 2025 saw a positive momentum compared to last year's period. According to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the passenger vehicle segment recorded a marginal growth of 1.55 per cent on a year-on-year basis, but saw a slight decline of 0.19 per cent on a month-on-month basis. FADA stated that the discounts on vehicles were a key factor, however, the demand for the entry-level segment continued to remain sluggish in April 2025.
“Despite limited model introductions, the PV segment registered a 1.55% YoY increase alongside a marginal 0.19% MoM decline. This performance reflects a discount-led market and elevated inventories — approximately a 50-day supply—amid cautious consumer sentiment that tempered enquiry-to-sale conversions,” Mr C S Vigneshwar, FADA President, said.
According to a statement from FADA, in the passenger vehicle segment, buyers await new car launches, which is likely to enhance sales of vehicles.
In April 2025, Maruti Suzuki was in first position on the sales chart. Talking about the second position, April 2025 saw major changes in the positions. This time, Mahindra stood in the second position, recording slightly higher volumes compared to Tata Motors and Hyundai. The fifth position on the sales chart was recorded by Toyota, overtaking Kia India.
In April 2025, Maruti Suzuki saw total sales of 1,38,021 units. The automaker saw a slight decline in volumes by 1,152 units as compared to April 2024. Mahindra saw total sales of 48,405 units in the previous month, showing a decent growth in volumes. The automaker saw a surge of 9,709 units. Tata Motors was in the third position on the list. It recorded total sales of 44,065 units in April 2025, having a marginal decline of 2,850 units as compared to April 2024.
