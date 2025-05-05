Passenger Vehicle Sales Decline 0.19% MoM, Buyers Await New Launches - FADA

PV Sales Surge in April: The passenger vehicle sales in April 2025 saw a positive momentum compared to last year's period. According to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the passenger vehicle segment recorded a marginal growth of 1.55 per cent on a year-on-year basis, but saw a slight decline of 0.19 per cent on a month-on-month basis. FADA stated that the discounts on vehicles were a key factor, however, the demand for the entry-level segment continued to remain sluggish in April 2025.

“Despite limited model introductions, the PV segment registered a 1.55% YoY increase alongside a marginal 0.19% MoM decline. This performance reflects a discount-led market and elevated inventories — approximately a 50-day supply—amid cautious consumer sentiment that tempered enquiry-to-sale conversions,” Mr C S Vigneshwar, FADA President, said.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What’s the near-term outlook by FADA?

According to a statement from FADA, in the passenger vehicle segment, buyers await new car launches, which is likely to enhance sales of vehicles.

Which were the top three automakers in April 2025?

In April 2025, Maruti Suzuki was in first position on the sales chart. Talking about the second position, April 2025 saw major changes in the positions. This time, Mahindra stood in the second position, recording slightly higher volumes compared to Tata Motors and Hyundai. The fifth position on the sales chart was recorded by Toyota, overtaking Kia India.

What were the sales of Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, and Tata Motors in April 2025?