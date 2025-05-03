Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch Soon - What To Expect?

Upcoming Tata Cars in India: Tata Motors, a passenger vehicle manufacturer, has teased the facelift version of its upcoming car in India. According to a video teaser, the automaker will soon launch the Altroz facelift in India. The upcoming model will feature a new design language: sleek LED headlamps, new design for door handles, and a revised rear end. Tata Motors is likely to launch the Altroz facelift in May 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift:

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Exteriors:

The exteriors of the forthcoming Tata Altroz facelift are new. The front profile of the Altroz facelift has a new design for the LED headlamps, a revised grill, a new bumper, and the front-end has become sharper.

On the sides, the Altroz facelift will be equipped with flush door handles, which we have seen on its elder sibling, the Curvv. The flush door handles will be equipped with an LED light that helps to locate the door handles in the dark. The alloy wheels will have a new design as well.

At the rear, the facelift version gets a major design upgrade. The upcoming Altroz facelift will have a connected LED tail lamp, with a new design for the brake lamps. Further, the bumper is reworked and will have a black treatment to reduce the visual bulk. Additionally, it will have a shark-fin antenna and a rear wiper washer as well, which are being carried forward from the previous generation.

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Interiors

The interiors of the upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift are still undercover. However, the video teaser revealed that the rear seats will feature only two headrests, and the headrest for the middle passenger is not being offered.

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Features:

According to the video teaser, one of the highlighted features that will be equipped in the Altroz facelift will be a 360-degree parking camera.

Current Tata Altroz Engine Option: