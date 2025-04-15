Passenger Vehicle Sales Stood at 4.3 Million Units, Surged by 2% - SIAM

Updated April 15th 2025, 11:52 IST
PV Sales in FY25: The passenger vehicle segment recorded a marginal growth in overall sales in FY 2024-2025. According to SIAM, the growth in sales were due to new model launches, attractive discounts and promotions, and strong customer aspirations were some of the key factors. Further, the passenger vehicle segment saw total sales of 43,01,848 units in FY 2024-2025. It saw a marginal growth of 2 per cent on a year-on-year basis and the volumes surge by 83,098 units in this period.
“Passenger Vehicles and Three-Wheelers witnessed a moderate growth on account of high base effect, but saw the highest ever sales in these categories, while the Two-Wheeler segment registered strong growth in FY2024-25,” Mr Shailesh Chandra, President, SIAM said.
“Sales of Passenger Vehicles has been the highest ever in FY2024-25 of 4.3 million units, with a growth of 2%, compared to the previous year,” Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.
According to SIAM, the passenger vehicle industry recorded total sales of 3,68,090 units. It saw a growth in sales by 3.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis and the volumes surged by 13,268 units.
The data released by SIAM stated that the domestic sales of the passenger vehicle segment were at 11,35,505 units. The segment saw a growth in volumes by 27,055 units, having a marginal growth of 2.4 per cent as compared to Q4 of FY24.
Further, SIAM stated that the registrations of electric vehicles saw a decent growth in FY 2024-2025 as compared to FY 2023-2024. The total EV registrations were at 1.97 million in FY 2024-2025, having a growth of 16.9 per cent as compared to FY 2023-2024. Talking about the electric passenger vehicle segment, it saw total vehicle registrations surpassing the 1 lakh units, having a decent growth of 18.9 per cent as compared to FY 2023-2024.
