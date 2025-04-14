Planning to buy Hero Splendor Plus: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives

Updated April 14th 2025, 17:44 IST
Hero Splendor Alternatives: The budget mass-market two-wheelers segment has a wide array of options available for the buyers. One of the popular option in the segment is the Hero Splendor. It is a famous bike in the commuter category, having a refined petrol engine, high fuel efficiency and a comfortable seating. It is a basic motorcycle, having a 97cc petrol engine and is available in seven colour options.
The price of the Hero Splendor Plus starts at ₹74,931 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The buyers have four variants to choose from.
Here are the top 3 alternatives of the Hero Splendor Plus that buyers can check:
The first bike that buyers can check out in the commuter segment is the Bajaj Platina 100. It has a simplistic design and is equipped with a 102cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is paired with a four-speed gearbox and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 70 km/l. It is available in four colours options for buyers.
The price of the Bajaj Platina 100 starts at ₹66,193 (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant.
The next motorcycle that buyers can check out as an alternative for Hero Splendor is the Honda Shine 100. It is the entry-level motorcycle in the Honda Motorcycle’s lineup in India, has a comfortable seating, and a refined petrol engine. As the name suggests, it is equipped with a 98.98cc single-cylinder petrol engine paired with a four-speed gearbox. The buyers can opt the Honda Shine 100 from five colour options.
The price of the Honda Shine 100 starts at ₹66,784 (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants to buyers.
The third bike on the list that buyers can check is the TVS Sport. It is the entry-level bike from TVS Motor Company in India. Sport comes with a 109cc single-cylinder refined petrol engine, has a comfortable seating, and is available in eight colour options.
The price of the TVS Sport starts at ₹64,812 (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants to buyers.
