Planning to buy Hero Splendor Plus: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives

Hero Splendor Alternatives: The budget mass-market two-wheelers segment has a wide array of options available for the buyers. One of the popular option in the segment is the Hero Splendor. It is a famous bike in the commuter category, having a refined petrol engine, high fuel efficiency and a comfortable seating. It is a basic motorcycle, having a 97cc petrol engine and is available in seven colour options.

What is the price of the Hero Splendor Plus?

The price of the Hero Splendor Plus starts at ₹74,931 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The buyers have four variants to choose from.

Here are the top 3 alternatives of the Hero Splendor Plus that buyers can check:

Bajaj Platina 100

The first bike that buyers can check out in the commuter segment is the Bajaj Platina 100. It has a simplistic design and is equipped with a 102cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is paired with a four-speed gearbox and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 70 km/l. It is available in four colours options for buyers.

What is the price of the Bajaj Platina 100 in India?

The price of the Bajaj Platina 100 starts at ₹66,193 (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant.

Honda Shine 100

The next motorcycle that buyers can check out as an alternative for Hero Splendor is the Honda Shine 100. It is the entry-level motorcycle in the Honda Motorcycle’s lineup in India, has a comfortable seating, and a refined petrol engine. As the name suggests, it is equipped with a 98.98cc single-cylinder petrol engine paired with a four-speed gearbox. The buyers can opt the Honda Shine 100 from five colour options.

What is the price of the Honda Shine 100?

The price of the Honda Shine 100 starts at ₹66,784 (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants to buyers.

TVS Sport

The third bike on the list that buyers can check is the TVS Sport. It is the entry-level bike from TVS Motor Company in India. Sport comes with a 109cc single-cylinder refined petrol engine, has a comfortable seating, and is available in eight colour options.

What is the price of the TVS Sport in India?