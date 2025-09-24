Planning to Buy Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Hyundai Alcazar: The Hyundai Alcazar is a popular mid-size SUV, having a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered in a six-seater and seven-seater configuration. The feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, and more. If you are planning to buy the Alcazar in September 2025, then you can save up to ₹65,000 as Hyundai is offering multiple benefits like cash discount, exchange and corporate benefits for the customers. As the government has reduced the GST as well, the ex-showroom price of the Alcazar has fallen as well.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025:

Price of Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025:

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar after the GST 2.0 benefit starts at ₹14.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Discount on the Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025:

There are multiple benefits on the Hyundai Alcazar. First, there is a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can take an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹35,000. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a discount of ₹10,000. In September 2025, you can save up to ₹65,000 on your purchase. However, this is not valid on the Prestige 7 Seater petrol automatic variant and the Corporate 7 Seater diesel manual variant.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 Seater Petrol Automatic & Corporate 7 Seater Diesel Manual:

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 Seater Petrol Automatic is ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Corporate 7 Seater Diesel Manual variant is ₹17.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 Seater Petrol Automatic & Corporate 7 Seater Diesel Manual: