Planning to Buy Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save
If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025, here's how you can increase your savings:
Discount on Hyundai Alcazar: The Hyundai Alcazar is a popular mid-size SUV, having a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered in a six-seater and seven-seater configuration. The feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, and more. If you are planning to buy the Alcazar in September 2025, then you can save up to ₹65,000 as Hyundai is offering multiple benefits like cash discount, exchange and corporate benefits for the customers. As the government has reduced the GST as well, the ex-showroom price of the Alcazar has fallen as well.
Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025:
Price of Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025:
The price of the Hyundai Alcazar after the GST 2.0 benefit starts at ₹14.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
Discount on the Hyundai Alcazar in September 2025:
There are multiple benefits on the Hyundai Alcazar. First, there is a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can take an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹35,000. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a discount of ₹10,000. In September 2025, you can save up to ₹65,000 on your purchase. However, this is not valid on the Prestige 7 Seater petrol automatic variant and the Corporate 7 Seater diesel manual variant.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Price of Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 Seater Petrol Automatic & Corporate 7 Seater Diesel Manual:
The price of the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 Seater Petrol Automatic is ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Corporate 7 Seater Diesel Manual variant is ₹17.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 Seater Petrol Automatic & Corporate 7 Seater Diesel Manual:
On these particular variants, there is no cash discount on offer. However, there is a discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, you can take an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹35,000. In September 2025, you can save up to ₹45,000 on these variants.
