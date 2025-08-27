Planning to Buy Hyundai Venue in August 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Hyundai Venue: The Hyundai Venue is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It comes with three engine options, has features like Level-1 ADAS, automatic climate control, driving modes, a Bose audio system, and others. If you are considering buying the Hyundai Venue in August 2025, then you can save up to ₹85,000 as Hyundai is offering multiple cash benefits, exchange offers, and other benefits.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Venue in July 2025:

What is the price of the Hyundai Venue petrol variants?

The price of the Hyundai Venue petrol variants starts at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What is the discount on the Hyundai Venue petrol variants?

On all the variants of the petrol engine option, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹40,000. Further, you can either choose an exchange bonus of ₹40,000 or you can take the scrappage benefit of ₹45,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹85,000 on the Hyundai Venue petrol variants in August 2025.

What is the price of the Hyundai Venue diesel variant?

The price of the Hyundai Venue diesel variant starts at ₹10.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹13.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What is the discount on the Hyundai Venue diesel variants?

If you are planning to get the diesel variant of the Venue, then you can get a cash discount of ₹10,000. Further, you can either choose an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 or you can take the scrappage benefit of ₹25,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹35,000 on the Hyundai Venue diesel variants in August 2025.

What is the price of the Hyundai Venue N Line?

The price of the Hyundai Venue N Line starts at ₹12.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹16.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What is the discount on the Hyundai Venue N Line?