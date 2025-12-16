Planning to Buy Hyundai Verna in December 2025? Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Verna in December: Buyers, when considering a new sedan that is feature-loaded, has good, comfortable cabin space, and punchy performance from the petrol engine, you can check out the Hyundai Verna in the market. It is priced around ₹10 lakh, has features like three driving modes, 64 colours for the ambient lighting, a sunroof, and others. If you are planning to get the Verna in December 2025, you can save up to ₹85,000 on your new purchase as Hyundai is offering multiple offers, which can increase your savings.

The Hyundai Verna is positioned in the D-Segment, has a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and is available in multiple colour options. It competes with the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and other sedans in the segment.

Here’s how you can increase your savings on the Hyundai Verna in December 2025:

Price of Hyundai Verna Automatic

The price of the Hyundai Verna automatic starts at ₹13.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant and goes to ₹16.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX (O) variant.

Discount on Hyundai Verna Automatic

In December 2025, the automatic variant of the Hyundai Verna has a cash discount of ₹40,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, or you can avail a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. Moreover, there is a corporate discount of ₹10,000, and Hyundai is also offering an extra discount of ₹10,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹85,000 on the Verna automatic in December 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Hyundai Verna Manual

The price of the Hyundai Verna manual variant is ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base EX variant and goes to ₹15.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SX (O) variant.

Discount on Hyundai Verna Manual