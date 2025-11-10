Planning to Buy Hyundai Verna in November 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Hyundai Verna: If you are considering getting a new D-Segment sedan, which is feature-rich, has a good amount of features, and punchy performance from the engine, then you can check out the Hyundai Verna. It has a bold design, comfortable interiors, and is equipped with multiple convenience features. If you are planning to get it in November 2025, then you can save up to ₹55,000 on your purchase as the automaker is offering multiple benefits. Hyundai is offering a cash discount, exchange or scrappage bonus and other benefits for the customers on their purchase.

Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts on the Hyundai Verna in November 2025:

What is the price of Hyundai Verna in November 2025?

The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹16.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What are the discounts on Hyundai Verna in November 2025?

In November 2025, Hyundai is offering multiple benefits to the customers of the Verna. There is a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can either avail an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 or you can take the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Moreover, there is also a corporate discount of ₹10,000. Overall, in November 2025, you can end up saving up to ₹55,000 on the Hyundai Verna.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

What are the key features of the Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna offers features like a sunroof, 64 colours for ambient lighting, a wireless charger, driving modes, front ventilated seats, and others. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, traction control, six airbags, and others.

What are the engine options in the Hyundai Verna?

The Hyundai Verna is available in a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. Further, buyers who need more performance, Hyundai offers a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.