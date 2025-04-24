Planning To Buy Jeep Meridian: Check Out its Top 3 Alternatives

Jeep Meridian Alternatives: The mid-size SUV segment recently saw a new addition of SUV for buyers. Jeep India recently introduced its Meridian in a five-seater version in India. The overall design, features, and the engine options remains unchanged and the price saw a major reduction with the removal of two-seats. It has a 2.0L diesel engine, making 170 bhp and a 360 Nm torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It is also available with a 4x4 drivetrain option.

The price of the Jeep Meridian starts at ₹24.99 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Here are the top three alternatives that buyers can check before considering the Jeep Meridian:

Hyundai Tucson

The first SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Tucson. It has a bold design, well equipped with features, and has a powerful petrol and a diesel engine. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating, and has Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, and more. It is equipped with a 2.0L diesel and a petrol engine.

The price of the Hyundai Tucson starts at ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Isuzu MU-X

The next SUV on the list is the Isuzu MU-X. It is build on a ladder-on-frame chassis, and is an underrated SUV in its segment. It has bold exteriors, simplistic interiors, and has basic features. It has six airbags, ABS, ESC, and other safety features. Isuzu MU-X is equipped with a 1.9L diesel engine and is available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain options.

The price of the Isuzu MU-X starts at ₹35.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Fortuner

The third SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the Toyota Fortuner. It is a popular SUV in its segment, having great road presence, decent features, and reliable petrol and a diesel engine. It has seven airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and more. It has a 2.7L petrol and a 2.8L diesel engine and comes with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain options.