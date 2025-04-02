Planning to Buy Kia Syros: Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives That Buyers Can Check

Kia Syros Alternatives: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple options for buyers. Recently. Kia India launched the Syros in the sub-4m compact SUV segment. It is positioned above the Sonet and has a feature-loaded cabin, two-engine options, and spacious and comfortable seating. It has features such as front and rear ventilated seats, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

Here are the top 3 alternatives of Kia Syros that buyers can check:

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

The first vehicle on the list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It has comfortable seating, and spacious cabin space, is feature and has three engine options for the buyers. It has features such as driving modes, panoramic and a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. For safety, it has Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, and more. The buyers can opt it either two turbo petrol engines or a diesel engine. The price of Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

The buyers can also check out the Maruti Suzuki Brezza as an alternative to the Kia Syros. It has decent cabin space, is feature-loaded and has a single-engine option. It offers a sunroof, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and other features. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. It is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine and is also available with a CNG option. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq: