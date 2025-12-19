Planning to Buy Mahindra Thar Roxx in December 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Thar Roxx: If you are exploring buying a new SUV that has off-road capabilities, good road presence, and powerful engine options, you can check out the Mahindra Thar Roxx in the market. It has a similar design to the regular three-door Thar, gets features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, Level-2 ADAS and others, and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Buyers who wish to get the Thar Roxx in December 2025 can save up to ₹1 lakh, as Mahindra is offering discounts and multiple benefits. Buyers can choose the Thar Roxx with a turbo petrol engine or a diesel engine, along with a 4x2 or a 4x4 setup.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Mahindra Thar Roxx in December 2025:

Price of Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L Variant

The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is ₹19.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol automatic variant. However, the price of the diesel manual variant is ₹18.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4X2 variant, and the price of the automatic variant is ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4X2 variant.

Discount on Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L Variant:

In December 2025, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹1 lakh on the AX7L variant of the Thar Roxx.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant

The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L diesel automatic variant is ₹18.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x2 option and goes to ₹20.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x4 option.

Discount on Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant

On the Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L variant, there is a cash discount of ₹30,000.

Price of Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant

The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 petrol is ₹15.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant, and the price for diesel starts at ₹16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual 4x2 variant.

Discount on Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant