Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in November 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Alto K10: If you are considering a budget hatchback that has decent features, a reliable petrol engine can check out the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. It is compact in size, with decent features, like manual air conditioning, all four power windows, and others. The Alto K10 is an entry-level hatchback, and it has been on sale for more than two decades.

In November 2025, you can save up to ₹42,500 on your new purchase, as the automaker is offering a cash discount, exchange bonus and other benefits. The Alto K10 comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine, and there is a CNG option as well. As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can save on the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in November 2025:

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at ₹3.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

What is the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

In November 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹15,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can avail a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Moreover, there is a corporate bonus of ₹2,500, resulting in an overall savings of up to ₹42,5000 on the Alto K10.

What are the colour options in the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in seven colour options to choose from. These are:

Solid White

Metallic Silky Silver

Metallic Speedy Blue

Metallic Sizzling Red

Premium Earth Gold

Bluish Black

Metallic Granite Grey

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is equipped with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque, mated with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, it is also available with a CNG option.