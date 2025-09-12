Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Jimny? Here’s How Much You Can Save in September 2025

Discount on Jimny: The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a sub-4m compact SUV, which comes with hardcore 4x4 capabilities, has decent space, and features on offer. Jimny has compact dimensions and comes with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, headlamp washers, and more. In September 2025, you can save up to ₹1,00,000 on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, as the company is offering multiple discounts like cash discounts, scrappage or exchange benefits.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Jimny in September 2025 -

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha Variant Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is ₹13.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant before GST 2.0. The automaker has still not revealed the GST 2.0 benefits on its cars.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha Variant

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is offered in the Zeta and the Alpha variants; there is no discount on the Zeta variant. However, on the top-spec Alpha variant, irrespective of the manual or the automatic transmission, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount and an additional discount.

In September 2025, the Jimny comes with a cash discount of ₹75,000. Further, Maruti Suzuki is also offering an additional discount of ₹25,000. However, there is no exchange or scrappage bonus on the Jimny. As a result, there is an overall benefit of ₹1 lakh on the Jimny in September 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Specifications

The Jimny comes with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Competition