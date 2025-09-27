Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in September 2025? Check Discounts & Offers

Offers on S-Presso: The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the entry-level car in the automaker’s lineup and is one of the most affordable ICE cars on sale in India. It has decent features like manual air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster, front power windows and more. If you are planning to get the S-Presso in September 2025, then you can save up to ₹61,000, as there are multiple benefits, and the GST reduction has also made it more affordable.

Here is a rundown of the discounts and offers on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in September 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Automatic

The price of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso petrol automatic variant after GST 2.0 starts at ₹4.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Automatic

In September 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and multiple other benefits on the S-Presso in September 2025. You have a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the S-Presso. Further, you can either get an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or a scrappage offer of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is an extra discount of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000. In September 2025, you will have the maximum benefit of ₹61,000 on the S-Presso petrol automatic variant.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Manual and CNG Variant

The price of the manual variant of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso starts at ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant after the GST 2.0 benefit. Moreover, the price of the CNG variant of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso starts at ₹4.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base CNG variant after the GST 2.0 benefit.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Manual/CNG