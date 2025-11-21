Planning to Buy MG Gloster in November 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on MG Gloster: The MG Gloster is a full-size SUV, having a bold exterior design, comfortable and spacious interiors and is a feature-loaded option in its segment. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹4 lakh on the MG Gloster as the automaker is offering multiple discounts and benefits to buyers. The Gloster comes with a 2.0L diesel engine and is available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 setup as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the discounts on the MG Gloster in November 2025:

What is the price of the MG Gloster?

The price of the MG Gloster starts at ₹38.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharp 7-seater Turbo 4X2 variant. However, the top-spec variant is priced at ₹43.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Snowstorm 7-seater Twin Turbo 4x4 variant.

What is the discount on the MG Gloster in November 2025?

On the MG Gloster, the automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹3.5 lakh, and additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹50,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹ 4 lakh on the Gloster in November 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

What are the features of the MG Gloster?

The MG Gloster comes with multiple convenience and safety features. It has a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, driving modes, suspension modes, and others. Moreover, it comes with a 360-degree parking camera, Level-2 ADAS, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

What are the engine specifications of the MG Gloster?

The MG Gloster is only offered with a 2.0L diesel engine, but you can opt for a single or a twin turbo option. This engine with a twin turbo makes 212 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, mated with an 8-speed gearbox.