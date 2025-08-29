Planning to Buy Renault Kiger 2025? Check Out Its Alternatives Around ₹10 Lakh

Renault Kiger Alternatives: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple options available in the market. Recently, Renault India launched the Kiger facelift with an updated exterior and interior design, added new features and retained the same 1.0L NA and turbo petrol engine. Further, Renault is offering a CNG option as well in the new Kiger facelift. The feature list comprises a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, cruise control, and others.

The price of the Renault Kiger facelift starts at ₹7.16 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternative options of the Renault Kiger facelift, which you can check around its price:

Tata Nexon

The first car on the list, which you can check, is the Tata Nexon. It is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a feature-loaded and comfortable cabin space. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, front ventilated seats, and others. You can choose the Tata Nexon with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option or a 1.5L diesel engine.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The next car on the list, which you can consider, is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It is a popular car in the segment, has decent space and a feature list on offer. It comes with an analogue instrument cluster, a nine-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. Regarding the powertrain options, it comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, or there is a 1.0L turbo petrol engine to choose from.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹8.66 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Skoda Kylaq

The third car on the list, which you can consider, is the Skoda Kylaq. It is the entry-level Skoda car in India, and has a decent feature list and punchy performance from the engine. The Skoda Kylaq has features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and others. It comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine only.