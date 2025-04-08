Planning to buy Renault Kiger: Check Out its Top 3 Alternatives

Renault Kiger Alternatives: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has a wide array of options for the buyers to choose a perfect vehicle. Renault offers the Kiger for the customers. It has decent space in the interiors, has comprehensive set of features and has two engine options on offer. It comes with automatic climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, LED headlamps, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. The engine options consists of 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

The price of the Renault Kiger starts at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here are its top three alternatives of Renault Kiger that buyers can check:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The first car on the list that buyers can check is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It has decent cabin space, is loaded with great features and has two engine options. It comes with automatic climate control, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and other convenience features. Further, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. Buyers can opt from a 1.2L NA petrol engine that is also available with a CNG option. Further, Fronx is also available with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Kia Sonet:

The next car on the list that buyers can check is the Kia Sonet. It is the entry level car from Kia India’s lineup. Sonet offers decent space, is loaded with features and comes in three engine options. The feature list consists of three driving modes, three traction modes, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. Safety feature consists of Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. The buyers can opt for a 1.5L diesel engine, a 1.2L NA petrol engine, and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

What is the price of Kia Sonet?

The price of the Kia Sonet starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a decent option in this segment. It is available in three engine options, has long list of convenience and safety features and spacious cabin. The feature list comprises of a regular or a panroamic sunroof, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. Safety features comprises of Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

The buyers can choose from a 1.2L MPFI petrol engine, a 1.2L TGDI petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine.

What is the price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO?