Planning to buy Skoda Slavia: A Look at Other Alternatives

Skoda Slavia Alternatives: Skoda Slavia is a D-segment sedan based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It has a sporty exterior, comfortable interiors, and a comprehensive feature list, including a sunroof, automatic climate control, front-ventilated seats, and more. For driving enthusiasts, the Skoda Slavia is powered by a 1.0L inline three-cylinder TSi petrol engine, producing 115bhp and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers looking for more performance can select the 1.5L inline four-cylinder TSI EVO petrol engine, producing 150bhp and 250Nm torque, mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of Skoda Slaiva starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Classic variant.

Here’s a list of its top three alternatives of the Skoda Slavia that buyers can check out:

Honda City

Buyers in the segment can check out the Honda City. The City has a simplistic design, spacious interiors, and decent features. It has a blind-spot view, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and more. For safety, it has Level-1 ADAS features. Talking about its engine, the Honda City is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 121 BHP and 144 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The price of the Honda City starts at Rs 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Hyundai Verna

The next D-segment that buyers can check out as the Skoda Slavia alternative is the Hyundai Verna. Hyundai Verna got a facelift in 2023, updating the exteriors, interiors, features, and engine options. The exterior design has sleek LED DRLs and headlamps, and the interiors have ample space in the rear seats. Regarding features, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment and an instrument cluster on offer, automatic climate control, driving modes, and more. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, and more.

Regarding engine options, buyers can select a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 115BHP and 145Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Buyers seeking performance can opt for a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Buyers in the segment can also consider the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as an alternative to the Skoda Slavia. However, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz needs an update in its segment. It has a simplistic exterior design, decent interior space and a reliable petrol engine. Regarding features, it is equipped with automatic climate control, a push-button start/stop system, and more. Further, it is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 104 BHP and 143 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.