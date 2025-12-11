Planning to Buy Tata Curvv in December 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Tata Curvv: If you are exploring getting a new SUV around ₹10 lakh, which has sporty exteriors, coupe styling, and good cabin space, you can check out the Tata Curvv in the market. It is a feature-rich offering, having a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, and other convenience features. If you wish to get the Curvv home in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹58,000, but there is a catch. Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts on its MY2024 models of the Curvv.

The Tata Curvv has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. You can choose it with either a petrol or a diesel engine.

Here is a quick rundown of the discount and benefits on the Tata Curvv in December 2025:

What is the discount on Tata Curvv MY2024 models in December?

If you opt for the older MY2024 models of the Curvv, then you can avail a cash discount of ₹50,000. Apart from it, there is a corporate benefit of ₹8,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹58,000 in December 2025. However, the automaker is not offering any other discount on the MY2024 Curvv.

What is the price of Tata Curvv MY2025 models in December?

The price of the Tata Curvv starts at ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

What is the discount on the Tata Curvv MY2025 models in December?

On the MY2025 model of the Curvv, there is a cash discount of ₹20,000. Additionally, you can also avail an exchange or scrappage bonus of ₹20,000. For corporate employees, there is an additional savings of ₹8,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹48,000 this month.

What are the engine options in the Tata Curvv?