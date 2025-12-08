Planning to Buy Tata Sierra? Check Out Its Top Alternatives

Tata Sierra Alternatives: When exploring a new compact SUV, buyers have multiple options available to choose from. Recently, Tata Motors, a popular Indian auto manufacturer, revived its iconic Sierra nameplate for the Indian market. The Sierra's design is modern, equipped with multiple features, and available with three engine options. The Sierra comes with a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, triple-screen layout, ambient lighting, and others. It is available with a 1.5L NA petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is the list of the top three alternative options of the Tata Sierra, which you can consider:

Hyundai Creta

The first SUV on the list, which you can consider, is the Hyundai Creta. It is a popular choice among buyers in the market, has a good amount of features, and is available in three engine options. The Creta comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, Level-2 ADAS, and other features. You can choose it with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

If you are considering an SUV that has a subtle design, comfortable interiors, and want a high-mileage SUV, then you can check out the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Though it shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it continues to be a popular choice among buyers. The Hyryder has features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, and others. Talking about the engine, you have a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is available with an AWD and a CNG option. Further, you can choose it with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, which has a claimed mileage of 27.97 km/l.

The price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Volkswagen Taigun

The third option on the list, which you can consider in the German SUV segment, is the Volkswagen Taigun. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, has decent features, and punchy performance from the engine. It comes with features like a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, and others. In 2026, we can expect Volkswagen to launch the Taigun facelift with an updated feature list and design. It comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which is available with a manual or an automatic gearbox.