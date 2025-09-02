Planning to Buy Tesla Model Y? Check Out Its Top Alternatives Around ₹70 Lakh

Tesla Model Y Alternative: Tesla has recently entered the Indian market with its Experience Centres in Mumbai and Delhi and launched the Model Y electric SUV. The American EV maker is offering the Model Y with two battery packs, six colour options, and is Tesla is bringing the Model Y via the CBU route. The Model Y has two interior themes and comes with features like a panoramic moonroof, climate control, ADAS features, and more. The regular variant has a claimed range of 500 km, and the Long Range variant has a claimed range of 622 km on a single charge.

The price of the Tesla Model Y is ₹61.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the RWD variant and ₹69.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Long Range RWD variant.

Here is a list of the top alternatives to the Tesla Model Y, which you can consider around ₹70 lakh:

Kia EV6

The first EV SUV that you can consider as an alternative to the Tesla Model Y is the Kia EV6. It comes with a futuristic design, has spacious interiors, and is a feature-loaded SUV. It offers a panoramic moonroof, driving modes, ambient lighting, and others. The EV6 comes with an 84kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 663km on a single charge.

The price of the Kia EV6 is ₹69.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the GT Line AWD variant.

Volvo EC40 Recharge

The next EV SUV on the list, which you can consider as an alternative to the Tesla Model Y, is the Volvo EC40 Recharge. It is the entry-level luxury EV SUV in the Volvo India lineup, having subtle-luxury interiors, is feature-loaded, and comes with a single battery pack. Regarding the feature list, it comes with a panoramic glass roof, Google connectivity, one-pedal drive, and others. About the battery pack, it has a 78kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 530 km on a single charge.

The price of the Volvo EC40 Recharge is ₹62.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) and comes in a single variant.

BYD Sealion 7

The third EV SUV, which you can check as an alternative to the Tesla Model Y, is the BYD Sealion 7. It is the flagship offering in the BYD India lineup, is feature-loaded, and has a brisk performance. The Sealion 7 has features like three-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and others. It comes with an 82.56kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 542 km on a single charge.