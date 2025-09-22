Updated 22 September 2025 at 20:45 IST
Planning to Buy Toyota Innova Hycross? Check Out Its Key Highlights
The Toyota Innova Hycross is a popular MPV, having decent fuel efficiency, and is a feature-loaded option in the Indian market. Here are its quick highlights for prospective buyers:
Automobile News
Toyota Innova Hycross Highlights: The Toyota Innova Hycross is a popular MPV in the Indian market. It is a feature-loaded offering, having a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more, and is offered in a seven or eight-seater configuration. Regarding safety, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and comes with ADAS features, six airbags, and other safety features. Toyota offers it with a 2.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, or you can opt for a strong hybrid petrol engine.
Recently, we drove the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX(O) variant for 500 km on the city and highways and tested its fuel efficiency, comfort, and other parameters. Checking out its main highlights can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.
Fuel Efficiency
If you are looking for fuel efficiency in the MPV segment, then you can check out the Toyota Innova Hycross strong hybrid variant. Since we tested out the Hycross Hybrid variant, which is equipped with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine, it is known for its fuel efficiency. This engine makes 173bhp and 209Nm of peak torque paired with a CVT gearbox.
Toyota claims the strong variant has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.13 km/l as per ARAI. During our drive of more than 500 km, we got a fuel efficiency of 14.6 km/l.
Comfort
The Toyota Innova Hycross is popular for its comfortable seating and ride quality among buyers. It is available in a seven and an eight-seater configuration, wherein you get Ottoman seats in the seven-seater and bench seats in the eight-seater.
The front seats of the Innova Hycross are pretty comfortable, and you’ll not get tired on long tours. The seats are well cushioned, and you get memory seats, ventilation function, and other comfort features to enhance your driving experience. We tested the seven-seater configuration, which is equipped with Ottoman seats. During our drive experience, the ottoman seats were very comfortable, and they provided us with a relaxing experience. Further, the panoramic sunroof and the large windows with sun shades also elevated the overall experience.
Talking about the third row of the Innova Hycross, it is a comfortable space, and by adjusting the second row seats, adults are pretty comfortable in the third row. For amenities, there are USB charging ports, AC blower controls, and AC vents to cool down from scorching heat in summer.
The ride quality of the Innova Hycross is on the softer side. Though it has a tall design, and the body roll is pretty evident, it maintains its line and composure. On bad roads and potholes, it glides effortlessly, but there is some suspension noise that filters inside the cabin. On triple-digit speeds, it remains planted, and you’ll not get tired driving the Innova Hycross for long distances.
Safety Features
Since it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, the Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the safest MPVs on offer in the Indian market. It has multiple safety features like Level-2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, and others.
The experience with the ADAS features was decent, and we did not feel any issues with them. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more.
Features
The Innova Hycross is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It comes with multiple convenience features like a single-colour roof lighting, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear zone climate control, front-ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, and others.
Further, it comes with a 360-degree parking camera, whose quality needs improvement, three driving modes, which are Eco, Normal and Sport. These modes alter the engine performance, and it is quite evident while driving. Moreover, the 10.1-inch infotainment screen has wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the 9-speaker JBL audio system elevated our music experience during our drive.
Additionally, there are some missing features that Toyota offers as an accessory, like a wireless charger. It is not a part of the stock feature equipment list, and if you wish for it, you can opt for it as an accessory.
Price
So, talking about the price, it starts at ₹18.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base GX 7 seater variant. It is a great option for buyers who want a comfortable MPV with great fuel efficiency and a feature list. However, you can choose the hybrid variant from the VX onwards, which is priced at ₹25.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Toyota introduced a new ZX (O) Hybrid 7-seater Exclusive Edition variant priced at ₹31.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It has comfortable seating and good fuel efficiency on offer, and some extra features could have been offered in the Innova Hycross.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 20:45 IST