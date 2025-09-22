Planning to Buy Toyota Innova Hycross? Check Out Its Key Highlights

Toyota Innova Hycross Highlights: The Toyota Innova Hycross is a popular MPV in the Indian market. It is a feature-loaded offering, having a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more, and is offered in a seven or eight-seater configuration. Regarding safety, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and comes with ADAS features, six airbags, and other safety features. Toyota offers it with a 2.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, or you can opt for a strong hybrid petrol engine.

Recently, we drove the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX(O) variant for 500 km on the city and highways and tested its fuel efficiency, comfort, and other parameters. Checking out its main highlights can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.

Fuel Efficiency

Toyota Innova Hycross Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

If you are looking for fuel efficiency in the MPV segment, then you can check out the Toyota Innova Hycross strong hybrid variant. Since we tested out the Hycross Hybrid variant, which is equipped with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine, it is known for its fuel efficiency. This engine makes 173bhp and 209Nm of peak torque paired with a CVT gearbox.

Toyota Innova Hycross Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Toyota claims the strong variant has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.13 km/l as per ARAI. During our drive of more than 500 km, we got a fuel efficiency of 14.6 km/l.

Comfort

The Toyota Innova Hycross is popular for its comfortable seating and ride quality among buyers. It is available in a seven and an eight-seater configuration, wherein you get Ottoman seats in the seven-seater and bench seats in the eight-seater.

Toyota Innova Hycross Ottoman Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The front seats of the Innova Hycross are pretty comfortable, and you’ll not get tired on long tours. The seats are well cushioned, and you get memory seats, ventilation function, and other comfort features to enhance your driving experience. We tested the seven-seater configuration, which is equipped with Ottoman seats. During our drive experience, the ottoman seats were very comfortable, and they provided us with a relaxing experience. Further, the panoramic sunroof and the large windows with sun shades also elevated the overall experience.

Toyota Innova Hycross Third Row | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Talking about the third row of the Innova Hycross, it is a comfortable space, and by adjusting the second row seats, adults are pretty comfortable in the third row. For amenities, there are USB charging ports, AC blower controls, and AC vents to cool down from scorching heat in summer.

Toyota Innova Hycross Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The ride quality of the Innova Hycross is on the softer side. Though it has a tall design, and the body roll is pretty evident, it maintains its line and composure. On bad roads and potholes, it glides effortlessly, but there is some suspension noise that filters inside the cabin. On triple-digit speeds, it remains planted, and you’ll not get tired driving the Innova Hycross for long distances.

Safety Features

Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, the Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the safest MPVs on offer in the Indian market. It has multiple safety features like Level-2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, and others.

The experience with the ADAS features was decent, and we did not feel any issues with them. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more.

Features

The Innova Hycross is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It comes with multiple convenience features like a single-colour roof lighting, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear zone climate control, front-ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, and others.

Toyota Innova Hycross 360-Degree Parking Camera | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Further, it comes with a 360-degree parking camera, whose quality needs improvement, three driving modes, which are Eco, Normal and Sport. These modes alter the engine performance, and it is quite evident while driving. Moreover, the 10.1-inch infotainment screen has wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the 9-speaker JBL audio system elevated our music experience during our drive.

Toyota Innova Hycross Boot | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Additionally, there are some missing features that Toyota offers as an accessory, like a wireless charger. It is not a part of the stock feature equipment list, and if you wish for it, you can opt for it as an accessory.

Price

Toyota Innova Hycross Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)