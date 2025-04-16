Planning To Buy Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives

Alternatives of VW Tiguan R Line: Buyers planning for a new full-size SUV, with a powerful petrol engine, feature loaded cabin, and a comfortable seating can check out the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. It was recently launched in India, with an updated exteriors, feature loaded cabin and improved engine performance figures. However, Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comes via the CBU route, and is equipped with the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine, making 204 bhp and 320 Nm torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line starts at ₹48.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line in India that buyers can check:

BMW X1

The first luxury SUV on the list that buyers can check is the BMW X1. It is the entry-level SUV from BMW in India, has bold design, feature-loaded cabin and premium experience. It comes with a 2.0L diesel engine, making 150 bhp and 360 Nm torque and there is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 135 bhp and 230 Nm torque.

The price of the BMW X1 starts at ₹50.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the sDrive 18i M Sport variant. It is available in two variants to the buyers.

Mercedes Benz GLA:

The next luxury SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Mercedes Benz GLA. It has a curvy exterior design, luxurious interiors, and is loaded with features. It comes with a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine, making 161 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and there is a 2.0L diesel engine, making 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engine are mated to automatic gearboxes.

The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLA starts at ₹50.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GLA 200 variant. It is available in three variants to the buyers.

Audi Q3:

The third luxury SUV on the list that buyers can consider is the Audi Q3. It is the entry-level model from Audi in India, having decent looks, comfortable and premium cabin, and has a single engine option on offer. It is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, making 200 bhp and 320 Nm torque.