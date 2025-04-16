Planning To Buy Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives

Updated April 16th 2025, 14:37 IST
Alternatives of VW Tiguan R Line: Buyers planning for a new full-size SUV, with a powerful petrol engine, feature loaded cabin, and a comfortable seating can check out the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. It was recently launched in India, with an updated exteriors, feature loaded cabin and improved engine performance figures. However, Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comes via the CBU route, and is equipped with the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine, making 204 bhp and 320 Nm torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The price of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line starts at ₹48.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant.
Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line in India that buyers can check:
The first luxury SUV on the list that buyers can check is the BMW X1. It is the entry-level SUV from BMW in India, has bold design, feature-loaded cabin and premium experience. It comes with a 2.0L diesel engine, making 150 bhp and 360 Nm torque and there is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 135 bhp and 230 Nm torque.
The price of the BMW X1 starts at ₹50.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the sDrive 18i M Sport variant. It is available in two variants to the buyers.
The next luxury SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Mercedes Benz GLA. It has a curvy exterior design, luxurious interiors, and is loaded with features. It comes with a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine, making 161 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and there is a 2.0L diesel engine, making 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engine are mated to automatic gearboxes.
The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLA starts at ₹50.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GLA 200 variant. It is available in three variants to the buyers.
The third luxury SUV on the list that buyers can consider is the Audi Q3. It is the entry-level model from Audi in India, having decent looks, comfortable and premium cabin, and has a single engine option on offer. It is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, making 200 bhp and 320 Nm torque.
The price of the Audi Q3 starts at ₹50.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 40 TFSI Premium variant. It is available in four variants to the buyers.
Published April 16th 2025, 14:37 IST