Tata Punch to Hyundai Creta: Top 3 Best Selling Cars in FY 2024-2025 In India

Best-Selling Cars in FY25: The passenger vehicle segment in India saw a positive momentum in sales in FY 2024-2025. According to the data released by SIAM, the passenger vehicle segment saw a growth of 2 per cent as compared to FY 2023-2024, and recorded total sales of 4.3 million units in FY 2024-2025. Talking about the highest-selling model, the first position was secured by the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, followed by the Tata Punch, and other models.

Here is a list of the top three cars that saw the highest sales in FY 2024-2025 in India:

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The first car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. It saw total sales of 1,98,451 units in FY 2024-2025 in India. Recently, it got updated with six airbags as standard and got a price hike as well. Currently, Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of ₹35,000 on the Wagon R. It is available in a 1.0L petrol, 1.0L petrol CNG, and a 1.2L petrol engine to the buyers.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Punch

The next vehicle on the list is the Tata Punch. Punch recorded total sales of 1,96,572 units in FY 2024-2025. It is a micro-SUV, having decent space and scoring a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It has features such as a reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, and more. Currently, Tata Motors is offering a discount of up to ₹38,000 on the Punch. It comes with a 1.2L petrol engine and is also available with a CNG option.

What is the price of the Tata Punch?

The price of the Tata Punch starts at ₹6.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is a compact SUV, having the highest sales in its segment. It saw total sales of 1,94,871 units in FY 2024-2025. Creta has decent space in the interiors, has a feature-loaded cabin, and buyers can choose it from multiple variants. The Hyundai Creta offers a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and more. It comes with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

What is the price of the Hyundai Creta?