PM Modi 75th Birthday - Top 5 Expressways, Highways Built Under Modi’s Leadership

PM Modi 75th Birthday: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, his leadership has brought great progress to India's road infrastructure landscape during his tenure. In the last few years, the country has seen several new expressways and highways that have made travel faster and easier. These highways and expressways connect major cities of the country, cut down travel time, and improve everyday travel for people.

Here is a list of the top five expressways and highways built under Modi’s leadership that are already open and in use:

Mumbai–Nagpur (Samruddhi Mahamarg)

The Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway, which is also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a six-lane expressway. It is a 701 km long expressway, which connects Nagpur to Mumbai. For passenger cars, it has a legal speed limit of 120 km/h and for heavy vehicles, it has a legal speed limit of 80 km/h. Regarding toll plazas, there are more than 20+ tolling booths at multiple entry and exit points.

Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway is a 302 km-long six-lane greenfield expressway that connects Agra to Lucknow. It has a closed/distance-based tolling system, and the rates vary for different vehicle classes. Regarding the speed limits, it is designed for speeds up to 120 km/h, but the operational speed limits vary from 100 km/h to 120 km/h, depending on the condition.

Delhi Meerut Expressway

The Delhi Meerut Expressway is a popular route, which starts from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and ends at Partapur in Meerut. It is an 82 km long expressway, and is one of the widest expressways, having 14 lanes. It has a legal speed limit of 100 km/h for passenger vehicles and 80 km/h for commercial vehicles. It also uses a closed/distance-based tolling system, and for the complete stretch, it has a toll charge of ₹170.

Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is a 135 km-long ring expressway, which connects Kundli (Sonipat), Haryana, to Palwal to reduce heavy traffic congestion in Delhi. There are multiple entry and exit points connecting with other major expressways. It has a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h for passenger vehicles, and reduces to 100 km/h in winter conditions. There are several toll plazas on the route, and the toll rates vary from ₹45 to ₹160 for passenger vehicles, depending on the entry and exit.

Purvanchal Expressway