Published 11:58 IST, September 10th 2024
PM Modi asks automakers to bring global best practices to India, focus on clean mobility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the automotive industry to bring global best practices to India, while also working on green and clean mobility.
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi asks automakers to bring global best practices to India, focus on clean mobility | Image: BJP4India
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:58 IST, September 10th 2024